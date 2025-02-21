Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Shares of TT stock opened at $366.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.16. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $274.77 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

