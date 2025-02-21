Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.42 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

