Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

