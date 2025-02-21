Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stryker by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Stryker by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $386.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.92 and a 200 day moving average of $368.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

