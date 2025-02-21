Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.11. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.