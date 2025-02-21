Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 209,898 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,898 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises about 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 189.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other news, President Jason Mehring acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,200.20. This represents a 29.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCPC opened at $9.44 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

