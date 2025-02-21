Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after buying an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $141,284,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,640,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

