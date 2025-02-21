Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $8.07. Tredegar shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 45,790 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

