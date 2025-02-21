Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,327,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TRVI stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.88. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

