Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $31.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 108,549 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,424.85. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

