Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $3.19. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 156,238 shares.
Trican Well Service Trading Up 4.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.
Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently -145.40%.
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
