TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

TriMas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TRS opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

