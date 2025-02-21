Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.800 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on TRN

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.