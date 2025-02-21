Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

