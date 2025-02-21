TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Buys $978,306.48 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 34,952 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $978,306.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,250 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,317.50. The trade was a 4.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 6,795 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $191,347.20.

On Thursday, February 13th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 74,981 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,225.41.

TruBridge Price Performance

Shares of TBRG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. 207,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,948. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $421.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TruBridge

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

