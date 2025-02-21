Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.71% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GJUL. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 248,690 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 141,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 52.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 81,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 613,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

GJUL stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.