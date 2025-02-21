Truist Financial Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $180.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 6.6 %

BLDR stock traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.