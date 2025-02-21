Truist Financial Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $47.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 783,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.12. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

