TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Daniel J. Weber Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. The trade was a 13.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,040,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

