Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 16.33 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.95. The firm has a market cap of £301.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 15.62 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.32 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,342.12). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

