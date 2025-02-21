TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Zacks reports. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. TXNM Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.840 EPS.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TXNM traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. TXNM Energy has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXNM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

