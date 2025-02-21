UBS Group Increases Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $12.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Get Compass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMP

Compass Price Performance

COMP opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Compass has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,584,828.09. The trade was a 14.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $18,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,503,816 shares of company stock valued at $99,574,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.