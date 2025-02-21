UBS Group Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $132.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

