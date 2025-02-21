UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWAN. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,982.28, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $4,027,637.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,492.56. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,162 shares of company stock worth $8,386,024. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

