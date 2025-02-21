UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 27.8% – Here’s Why

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 323,129,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 101,189,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

