Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
