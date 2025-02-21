Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Unisys by 985.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

