United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $694.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $733.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.