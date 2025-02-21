United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 6,356,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 9,523,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.