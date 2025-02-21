Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Uniti Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.470 EPS.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.