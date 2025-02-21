Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Universal Display updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Universal Display Stock Up 6.7 %
Universal Display stock traded up $9.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 631,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,357. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $140.17 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
