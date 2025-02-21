Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of UEIC opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $154,660.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,803.95. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

