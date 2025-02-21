Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.400 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UPBD. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $27.05. 390,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,883.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

