urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Craig Hallum

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.84.
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million.
urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.
