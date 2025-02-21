urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Craig Hallum

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

urban-gro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

About urban-gro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of urban-gro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

Featured Articles

