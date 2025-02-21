Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3758 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vale Trading Down 0.5 %

VALE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 42,831,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,562,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.