Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $74.60 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises about 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of FTI Consulting worth $74,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,137,000 after buying an additional 513,549 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $23,351,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.57 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.