Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 102,892 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,892 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.75% of Qualys worth $38,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Qualys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $226,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,036.88. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,292.48. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,906. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $174.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.