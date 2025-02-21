Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $345,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $165.97 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

