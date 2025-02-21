Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

