Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

