Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $222.12 and last traded at $222.12, with a volume of 177037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 93,556 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 536,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,326,000 after buying an additional 51,072 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

