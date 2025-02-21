Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $233.42 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

