Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.42 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

