Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

