Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,186,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,703,867 shares.The stock last traded at $78.31 and had previously closed at $78.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

