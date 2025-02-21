Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSHGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,186,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,703,867 shares.The stock last traded at $78.31 and had previously closed at $78.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.