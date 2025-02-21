Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,186,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,703,867 shares.The stock last traded at $78.31 and had previously closed at $78.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
