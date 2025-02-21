Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $846,735,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

