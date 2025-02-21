Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $187,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $561.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.15. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.