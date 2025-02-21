Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.