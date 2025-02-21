Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

