Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) versus Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Head to Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Venator Materials and Daicel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22% Daicel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venator Materials and Daicel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.17 billion 22.16 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -137.20 Daicel N/A N/A N/A $78.72 0.11

Daicel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daicel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summary

0.5% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Daicel shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Daicel beats Venator Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device. It also provides solutions for the electronics market, such as functional films and materials for use in smartphones, PCs, TVs, and in-vehicle displays; polymers and solvents for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process; optical lenses for use in VR, smartphones, and various sensors; printed electronic materials; and organic semiconductors. In addition, the company offers automobile airbags inflators comprising gas generation devices; pyro-fuses as safety systems for use in products, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and transmission systems and robots; and gas generators for seat belt pretensioners, as well as engineering plastics and plastic compound products, high performance polymer, functional sheets, formed trays, and packaging films. Further, it reuses water for medical care, drinking water, food, and wastewater fields; and provides chiral columns, chiral reagents, pharma excipients, bellocea S7, flavocell(S-equol), konjac ceramide, polyglycerols, urolithin A, and excipients for food, as well as analytical and separation services. The company’s products are used in transportation, electronics, medical care, personal care, everyday life, and environment and energy applications. The company was formerly known as Daicel Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Daicel Corporation in October 2011. Daicel Corporation was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

