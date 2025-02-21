Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VG. Mizuho started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

